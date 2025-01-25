Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $49.78 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.7673 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

