Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 44270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Golden Minerals Stock Down 4.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.97, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.28.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.