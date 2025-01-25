Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 1,460,710 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,755,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460,710 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $327,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Encompass More Asset Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 32,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 26,423 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 380,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,199,000 after buying an additional 19,708 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $71.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.80 and a 12 month high of $71.85.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

