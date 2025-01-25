Gradient Investments LLC Buys 117,295 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,959,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,295 shares during the period. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 comprises approximately 1.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 worth $54,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter worth $5,712,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 9.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of TJUL opened at $28.04 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $28.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Company Profile
The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.
