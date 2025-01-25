Gradient Investments LLC Buys 117,295 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,959,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,295 shares during the period. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 comprises approximately 1.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 worth $54,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter worth $5,712,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 9.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TJUL opened at $28.04 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $28.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.