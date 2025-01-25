Gradient Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,062,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,081,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.43% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 4,903.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Crosspoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS:XBOC opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.05 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.88.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

