Gradient Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 691,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,426,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,655,000. Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 99,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,515,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,009,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $67.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

