Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.35 and last traded at $25.28, with a volume of 817260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

GRAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Grail in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Grail in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Grail in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Grail Stock Up 10.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.94) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.65 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Grail, Inc. will post -65.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grail news, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 30,452 shares of Grail stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $426,937.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,243.54. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc bought a new position in Grail during the 4th quarter valued at $3,768,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Grail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,034,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,379,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grail in the fourth quarter worth $1,681,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grail in the fourth quarter worth $523,000.

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

