Grange Capital LLC Takes $424,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Grange Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.33.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.2 %

AMD stock opened at $122.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.73. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.41 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $199.35 billion, a PE ratio of 110.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.