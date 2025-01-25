Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Price Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.75. 215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $724.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.69%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

