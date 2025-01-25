Grimes & Company Inc. Has $35.83 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 509,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,315,535 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $35,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 5.4 %
BATS IEFA opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.93.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile
The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
