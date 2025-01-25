Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 154.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $128,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $200,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

JHMM stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.69 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

