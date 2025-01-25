Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 49,289 iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $279,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $65.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average is $68.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $63.18 and a 1 year high of $72.29.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

