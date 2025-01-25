GSB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,365.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,612 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $100,688,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $82,464,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,320,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,291,000 after buying an additional 775,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,485,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,492,000 after buying an additional 693,848 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $77.20 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

