GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $400,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4,844.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 125.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.38 and a 200-day moving average of $108.30.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

