GSB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,181,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,570,000 after buying an additional 162,386 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,066,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JCPB opened at $46.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.07.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

