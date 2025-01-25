GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,361 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $22.74 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

