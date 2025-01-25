Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives $193.00 Average PT from Analysts

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

GWRE stock opened at $205.34 on Monday. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

In related news, President John P. Mullen sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 177,746 shares in the company, valued at $37,326,660. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 270 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $47,190.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,981,153.92. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,306 shares of company stock worth $5,288,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,005,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

