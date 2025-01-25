Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Shares Up 12.2% – Should You Buy?

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.83 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.22). 19,376,670 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 6,093,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.60 ($0.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of £188.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16.63.

In related news, insider Charbel El Khoury acquired 13,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £2,018.25 ($2,519.98). 51.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gulf Marine Services PLC was founded in Abu Dhabi in 1977 and has become a world leading provider of advanced self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs). The fleet serves the oil, gas and renewable energy industries from its offices in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The Group’s assets are capable of serving clients’ requirements across the globe, including those in the Middle East, South East Asia, West Africa, North America, the Gulf of Mexico and Europe.

The GMS fleet of 13 SESVs is amongst the youngest in the industry, with an average age of eight years.

