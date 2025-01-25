Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 5,800 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 828.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPMO. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,242,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,645,000 after buying an additional 113,439 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 377,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,008,000 after acquiring an additional 143,810 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 321,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,133 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after purchasing an additional 281,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $101.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.