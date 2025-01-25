Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 5,800 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 828.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPMO. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,242,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,645,000 after buying an additional 113,439 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 377,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,008,000 after acquiring an additional 143,810 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 321,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,133 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after purchasing an additional 281,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $101.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why Energy Transfer Stock Could Soar to New Highs in 2025
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for Long-Term Growth
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Despite Short-Term Risks Freeport McMoran Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.