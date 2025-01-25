Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Cencora in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on COR. Barclays upped their price target on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $249.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total value of $12,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,557 shares in the company, valued at $79,670,111.29. This represents a 13.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,912 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $248.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $253.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

