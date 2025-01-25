Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $40.55 Million Stock Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 129,166.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 620,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $40,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBWB. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,113,000. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,987,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,489,000 after acquiring an additional 427,872 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,529,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,263,000 after purchasing an additional 262,800 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,819,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 908.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 125,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBWB stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

