Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $9.03 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,435 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

RSP stock opened at $182.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.44. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $155.79 and a 1-year high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

