Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,725 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $19,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,083,000 after buying an additional 66,232 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,467,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,499,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,279,000 after acquiring an additional 29,992 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 40.4% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,308,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,135,000 after acquiring an additional 376,704 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

