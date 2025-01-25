Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 165 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,329,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,792,000 after buying an additional 189,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,668,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,804,000 after purchasing an additional 54,877 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,449,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,645 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 22.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,991,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,953,000 after buying an additional 554,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Xylem by 1.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,677,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,555,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

Xylem Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $121.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.72 and a 52 week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

