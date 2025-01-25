Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 5,757 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,399,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,635,000 after buying an additional 146,761 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,985 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,423,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,044,000 after buying an additional 153,784 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,185,000 after acquiring an additional 52,358 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABNB opened at $127.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.97 and its 200-day moving average is $131.39. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.63.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $10,764,604.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,616,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,525,022. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.95, for a total value of $27,632,050.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,071,430 shares in the company, valued at $138,160,898.50. The trade was a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,169,543 shares of company stock valued at $155,659,368 over the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

