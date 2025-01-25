HC Wainwright Lowers Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Price Target to $11.00

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RVPH. Roth Capital raised Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised Reviva Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RVPH

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 42,376 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 26,134 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.