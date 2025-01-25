Head to Head Analysis: Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) & Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) and Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Astrana Health and Pharma-Bio Serv”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrana Health $1.39 billion 1.50 $60.72 million $1.30 28.54 Pharma-Bio Serv $16.98 million 0.79 $1.31 million ($0.03) -19.37

Astrana Health has higher revenue and earnings than Pharma-Bio Serv. Pharma-Bio Serv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astrana Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrana Health 0 2 6 1 2.89 Pharma-Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Astrana Health and Pharma-Bio Serv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Astrana Health presently has a consensus target price of $63.67, indicating a potential upside of 71.61%. Given Astrana Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than Pharma-Bio Serv.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of Astrana Health shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Pharma-Bio Serv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Astrana Health has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharma-Bio Serv has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Astrana Health and Pharma-Bio Serv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrana Health 3.63% 9.37% 5.32% Pharma-Bio Serv -7.81% -5.81% -4.65%

Summary

Astrana Health beats Pharma-Bio Serv on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

