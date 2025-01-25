Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Trading 0.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60. Approximately 724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

Healthcare Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17.

Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.4453 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%.

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

