Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $46.49. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $194.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

In related news, Director Diana Sacchi sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $33,154.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,016.76. This trade represents a 14.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 30.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,820,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,821,000 after buying an additional 428,110 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,633,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,679,000 after purchasing an additional 266,127 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,217,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,080,000 after purchasing an additional 247,088 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 34.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 388,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

