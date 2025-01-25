HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Trading Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $92.56 and last traded at $92.56. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.65.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.23.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body lighting including radomes, illuminated logos, and front phygital shields, as well as interior lighting products.

