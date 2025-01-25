Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Shares Up 33.3% – Time to Buy?

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMPGet Free Report) rose 33.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 182,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 103,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.

In other Hempalta news, Director Darren Hartley Bondar sold 453,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$26,274.00. Insiders have bought a total of 610,474 shares of company stock valued at $27,499 in the last ninety days. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.

