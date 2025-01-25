Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 574 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,119,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,590,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOO opened at $559.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $548.15 and a 200-day moving average of $528.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $443.75 and a twelve month high of $561.66.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

