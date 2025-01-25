Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stake Boosted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $24.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $5,682,125.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,696.60. The trade was a 49.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,145. This represents a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,166 shares of company stock worth $7,300,629. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on HPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

