Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

