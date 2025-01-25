Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Has $10.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $10,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,423.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 729,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,918,000 after acquiring an additional 681,480 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16,238.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,548,000 after purchasing an additional 257,387 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 355,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,838,000 after purchasing an additional 199,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,739,000 after purchasing an additional 154,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,840,000 after purchasing an additional 99,373 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $300.73 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $242.63 and a 52 week high of $317.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.96.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

