Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Has $737,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 235.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.81 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.47 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.29.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

