Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Sells $815,107.84 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 27,098 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $815,107.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,773.44. This trade represents a 49.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Andrew Dudum sold 300 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $9,000.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Andrew Dudum sold 36,460 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $987,701.40.

On Monday, December 16th, Andrew Dudum sold 78,127 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $2,314,121.74.

On Monday, December 2nd, Andrew Dudum sold 33,513 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $1,118,663.94.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $3,943,981.44.

NYSE HIMS opened at $30.89 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,444,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,446,000 after acquiring an additional 883,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 12.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 482,177 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 164.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 528,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 328,142 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,531,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 834.8% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 245,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 218,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

HIMS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

