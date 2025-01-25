Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $536,424.00 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 17,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $536,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,631. The trade was a 8.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Michael Chi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 10th, Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $174,724.13.
- On Tuesday, December 24th, Michael Chi sold 17,303 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $483,964.91.
- On Thursday, December 19th, Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $195,000.00.
- On Tuesday, December 10th, Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $234,102.75.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $68,932.24.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance
Shares of HIMS traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $30.89. 8,946,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,210,918. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09.
Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,531,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 17.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on HIMS. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
