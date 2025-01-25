Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Down 15.5% – What’s Next?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 15.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 186 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 193.40 ($2.41). 9,854,495 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 2,677,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229 ($2.86).

HOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 310 ($3.87) to GBX 285 ($3.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 220 ($2.75) to GBX 310 ($3.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.50) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.75) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 218.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 200.68. The stock has a market cap of £925.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,596.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

