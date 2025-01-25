holoride (RIDE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,974.72

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, holoride has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $5,974.72 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.25 or 0.03156690 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00033899 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00011663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001151 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,175,805 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 878,175,805 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00198933 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $5,381.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

