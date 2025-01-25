ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 9.3% – Still a Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 3.94 ($0.05). Approximately 31,560,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 19,683,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.04).
The company has a market cap of £16.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.60 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.73.
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
