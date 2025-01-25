Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in APA by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,914,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,932 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 12.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,471,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,341,000 after buying an additional 3,411,270 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 3,450.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 985,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,115,000 after buying an additional 958,141 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,092,000 after buying an additional 767,557 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in APA by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,102,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,351,000 after buying an additional 600,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APA opened at $23.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. APA Co. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 3.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,026.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,292.08. The trade was a 54.58 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on APA from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of APA from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

