Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $413,000 Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,604,000 after purchasing an additional 120,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,483,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,789,000 after buying an additional 53,554 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 4.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,265,000 after acquiring an additional 115,616 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,277,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,398,000 after acquiring an additional 112,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,192,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,156,000 after acquiring an additional 315,073 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU opened at $91.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average of $71.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $625,232.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,993.48. This represents a 7.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,712,088.78. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 693,537 shares of company stock worth $66,575,817 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

