Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $262.35 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.55 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.64. The company has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.37%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.