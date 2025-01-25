Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 8,063 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 76.1% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,689,000 after acquiring an additional 58,212 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 11.4% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter valued at $243,000.

BATS:PNOV opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $782.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

