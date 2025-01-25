Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes $225,000 Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of LMBS stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.88. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $51.49.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Why Energy Transfer Stock Could Soar to New Highs in 2025
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for Long-Term Growth
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Despite Short-Term Risks Freeport McMoran Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.