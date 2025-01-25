Inchcape (LON:INCH) Shares Down 13.3% – Should You Sell?

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 13.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 624.50 ($7.80) and last traded at GBX 652 ($8.14). 12,121,266 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 3,566,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 752 ($9.39).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Inchcape to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,120 ($13.98) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of £2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 972.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 759.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 786.40.

In other Inchcape news, insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.11) per share, for a total transaction of £29,200 ($36,458.98). Corporate insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth.

