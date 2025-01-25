Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Investec cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE:INFY opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Infosys by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

