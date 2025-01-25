InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) Secures International Patent for Novel Compounds

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a pharmaceutical company focusing on developing small molecule drug candidates for high unmet medical needs, recently announced the granting of an international Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) patent. The patent marks the initial jurisdictional issuance for a family of novel small molecule compounds, covering therapeutic applications such as pain, glaucoma, inflammatory disease, anxiety, and various neurological conditions including Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and dementia.

The patent titled “Cannabinoid analogs and methods for their preparation” shields the use of proprietary small molecule compounds and methods of their preparation, including drug candidates screened for programs targeting Alzheimer’s disease and dry age-related macular degeneration. This Patent No. 417531 (Application No. MX/a/2021/005026) has been granted in Mexico with a 20-year term. It reinforces InMed’s intellectual property holdings, ensuring the safeguarding of innovative cannabinoid analogs for diverse therapeutic applications, encompassing neurological disorders, behavioral conditions, inflammation, and other medical requirements. Moreover, the patent protects InMed’s production methods for its pharmaceutical drug development candidates utilizing modern biopharmaceutical manufacturing techniques.

Speaking on the significance of this achievement, Eric A. Adams, President and CEO of InMed Pharmaceuticals, expressed his satisfaction with the issuance of the key PCT patent. He emphasized the company’s extensive library of novel small molecules tailored to address specific pharmacological properties for therapeutic use, culminating in the development of promising novel drug candidates for Alzheimer’s disease and age-related macular degeneration. Adams highlighted the issuance as a testament to their commitment to securing long-term intellectual property protection for their research and development initiatives, with a continued focus on expanding their patent portfolio to underpin the advancement of treatments for conditions with high unmet medical needs.

InMed currently holds a total of 14 patent families encompassing compositions, formulations, manufacturing processes, and usage methods.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals, the company is concentrated on devising a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates targeting the CB1/CB2 receptors. Its pipeline comprises programs dedicated to Alzheimer’s, ocular, and dermatological indications. Alongside its subsidiary BayMedica, InMed is recognized as a global leader in manufacturing, developing, and commercializing rare cannabinoids and proprietary small molecule drug candidates.

Investor relations inquiries can be directed to Colin Clancy, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, at +1 604 416 0999 or via email at [email protected].

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This article contains forward-looking information subject to various risks and uncertainties that could lead to material differences in actual results compared to the expressed forward-looking information. For a detailed review of risks and uncertainties, refer to InMed’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission on www.sec.gov.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

