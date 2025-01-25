Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXFGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 69695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXFGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.68 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were given a $0.0649 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

