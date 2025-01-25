Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 69695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.
Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Up 1.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.
Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.68 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innergex Renewable Energy
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Why Energy Transfer Stock Could Soar to New Highs in 2025
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for Long-Term Growth
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Despite Short-Term Risks Freeport McMoran Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.