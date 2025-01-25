Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 69695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.68 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were given a $0.0649 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

